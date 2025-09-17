© 2025 KPCW

Sundance Resort to remember Robert Redford with chairlift vigil

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 17, 2025 at 4:33 PM MDT
The Outlaw Chair lift at Sundance Resort offers views of Mount Timpanogos.
Lulu's Everyday Life
/
Adobe Stock
The Outlaw Chair lift at Sundance Resort offers views of Mount Timpanogos.

Sundance Mountain Resort is inviting Utahns to celebrate the life and legacy of its founder Robert Redford Thursday evening.

Redford died Tuesday at his Utah home. He was 89.

Thursday guests can take a candlelit ride on the Outlaw Express to remember the Sundance Kid.

All donations will benefit Redford’s Sundance Nature Alliance. He founded the alliance to preserve the natural land in and around the resort.

The vigil starts at 8 p.m.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver