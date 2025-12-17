Park City Mountain opens new Canyons Village garage, parking is free

Skiers and riders can now park on the first two floors of the Canyons Village garage. The final three floors will be completed next year.

Parking is free this season in the garage and the rest of the Cabriolet lot.

Connor Thomas / KPCW The garage project includes a redesigned and realigned "base office" at the Cabriolet.

The only paid parking in Canyons will be the uppermost gravel lot, across from the Pendry Park City. Reservations are required before noon. It’s free after that.

On the Mountain Village side, all surface lots have $29 fees and require reservations until noon. Otherwise drivers will be ticketed.

Skiers and riders who carpool can park for free at the upper Canyons and First Time lots but reservations are still required.