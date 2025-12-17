© 2025 KPCW

Park City Mountain opens new Canyons Village garage, parking is free

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 17, 2025 at 3:44 PM MST
the area around Park City Mountain's cabriolet lift in Canyons Village is seen the day the parking garage opened its first two floors Dec. 17 2025
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
A car enters the parking garage at the base of Canyons Village Dec. 17, 2025.

The resort opened the new parking garage at the bottom of the Cabriolet lift Wednesday morning.

Skiers and riders can now park on the first two floors of the Canyons Village garage. The final three floors will be completed next year.

Parking is free this season in the garage and the rest of the Cabriolet lot.

The garage project includes a redesigned and realigned "base office" at the Cabriolet.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The garage project includes a redesigned and realigned "base office" at the Cabriolet.

The only paid parking in Canyons will be the uppermost gravel lot, across from the Pendry Park City. Reservations are required before noon. It’s free after that.

On the Mountain Village side, all surface lots have $29 fees and require reservations until noon. Otherwise drivers will be ticketed.

Skiers and riders who carpool can park for free at the upper Canyons and First Time lots but reservations are still required.
Connor Thomas
