© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah avalanche investigators want to hear from skiers who survived slide

KPCW | By Fox 13 KSTU-TV
Published January 4, 2026 at 6:10 PM MST
Images of an avalanche in the backcountry near Brighton that buried two skiers Jan. 3, 2026.
Utah Avalanche Center
Images of an avalanche in the backcountry near Brighton that buried two skiers Jan. 3, 2026.

The avalanche hit and buried two skiers near Brighton Resort, investigators say.

The experts with the Utah Avalanche Center are hoping to track down two skiers who were caught in an avalanche on Saturday and were able to get themselves out — but they assure the survivors that they are not in trouble.

The UAC said the aftermath of the slide was spotted by one of their own, along with a member of Brighton Resort's ski patrol. They said the avalanche occurred on the northwest slope of Hidden Canyon in the backcountry near Brighton, just north of the top of the Great Western chairlift, according to a map from the center.

The UAC said this avalanche was not reported by those who triggered it. They believe the skiers ducked under a closure rope that divides the resort from the backcountry.

The avalanche observers said the slide was 200 feet wide and three feet deep, and carried the skiers 600 feet. They "investigated the debris and found two burial holes, one with blood," the full report read, "...with probe marks... indicating that at least one person was completely buried."

Now, the Avalanche Center is asking those who triggered the slide — or anyone else who has information about it — to contact Brighton Ski Patrol.

To read Spencer Burt's full report visit Fox13now.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
Ski Resorts
Fox 13 KSTU-TV
Fox 13 is a Salt Lake City-area television news station owned by Scripps News Group.
See stories by Fox 13 KSTU-TV