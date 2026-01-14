© 2026 KPCW

Jackson Ski Patrol passes on forming union after submitting petition

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 14, 2026 at 5:23 PM MST
A photo showing ski patrollers skiing away from the camera at Jackson Hole Resort in Wyoming.
Amy Jimmerson

The group did not specify why it chose to drop its push to form a union.

As ski patrols across the country consider forming unions, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s patrol says it’s dropping an effort to organize.

The news comes after the patrol group announced it had enough signatures to ask for a union vote in November 2025. But Jan. 9, the group said after a vote, they choose not to form a union at this time.

Jackson Hole Independent Radio Station KHOL reports patrollers were looking for higher wages, better health care and to retain the younger generation of patrollers.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
