Wasatch County sets goals for future land use, conservation

Work to revise the Wasatch County general plan began in March 2025, the first major update in over two decades.

One year into the process, county councilmembers are discussing a few possible scenarios for future land use.

In a presentation Feb. 18, planners shared several options, including keeping existing zoning, prioritizing lower density or agricultural land, and clustering development near existing town boundaries.

The Wasatch County Council will continue the land use discussion at its meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m.

It will also review a draft “Land Use and Growth Management” chapter, which includes policies for future development in each of the county’s regions. Priorities in the Jordanelle Basin, for example, will be different from priorities in Round Valley and the Wallsburg area.

For a link to attend the county council meeting online, visit the county website.