© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County sets goals for future land use, conservation

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:47 PM MDT
The Wasatch County administration building in Heber City.
Rob Winder
/
KPCW
The Wasatch County administration building in Heber City.

As Wasatch County leaders revise the general plan to guide future development and priorities, one of the biggest issues is land use. The council will dive into proposed land use maps at its meeting March 11.

Work to revise the Wasatch County general plan began in March 2025, the first major update in over two decades.

One year into the process, county councilmembers are discussing a few possible scenarios for future land use.

In a presentation Feb. 18, planners shared several options, including keeping existing zoning, prioritizing lower density or agricultural land, and clustering development near existing town boundaries.

The Wasatch County Council will continue the land use discussion at its meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m.

It will also review a draft “Land Use and Growth Management” chapter, which includes policies for future development in each of the county’s regions. Priorities in the Jordanelle Basin, for example, will be different from priorities in Round Valley and the Wallsburg area.

For a link to attend the county council meeting online, visit the county website.
Tags
Wasatch County Other News
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler