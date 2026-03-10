Wasatch County sets goals for future land use, conservation
As Wasatch County leaders revise the general plan to guide future development and priorities, one of the biggest issues is land use. The council will dive into proposed land use maps at its meeting March 11.
Work to revise the Wasatch County general plan began in March 2025, the first major update in over two decades.
One year into the process, county councilmembers are discussing a few possible scenarios for future land use.
In a presentation Feb. 18, planners shared several options, including keeping existing zoning, prioritizing lower density or agricultural land, and clustering development near existing town boundaries.
The Wasatch County Council will continue the land use discussion at its meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m.
It will also review a draft “Land Use and Growth Management” chapter, which includes policies for future development in each of the county’s regions. Priorities in the Jordanelle Basin, for example, will be different from priorities in Round Valley and the Wallsburg area.
