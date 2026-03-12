Mammoth Mountain deemed responsible for 2025 ski patroller death

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA), opened an investigation at the California ski resort following the patroller’s death in an accident last winter.

Powder Magazine reports Claire Murphy was one of two ski patrollers caught in an avalanche on Feb. 14, 2025, at Mammoth Mountain while working to open terrain in an area called "Avalanche Chutes.”

The second patroller survived but Murphy died from injuries sustained in the slide.

Following the investigation, Cal/OSHA determined the resort failed to comply with certain safety regulations.

California news outlet SFGate reports the state fined Mammoth Mountain Ski Area nearly $27,000 for three violations related to the death.

The resort argues the report’s findings of fault are inaccurate and has exercised its right to appeal the determination, which is currently under review.

Cal/OSHA is also currently investigating a second ski patroller death that occurred this season. Cole Murphy, unrelated to Claire Murphy, died while doing avalanche mitigation work in the same area in December 2025.

