UDOT announces pilot program testing future of electric flight

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 12, 2026 at 3:33 PM MDT
Utah is one of five states selected to participate in a federal pilot program testing advanced electric aircraft.
Utah Department of Transportation
The Utah Department of Transportation, along with departments in Oregon, Idaho, Arizona and Oklahoma are part of an initiative known as uFLY.

UDOT will be part of the three-year Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program.

eVTOL flight is an emerging aviation technology that uses electric propulsion that allows aircraft to take off and land vertically.

UDOT says the technology has the potential to generate new jobs, connect communities and strengthen America’s leadership in aviation.

The project could also support future transportation planning as Utah prepares to host the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The project brings together more than 30 public and private partners to conduct real-world flight operations and evaluate how advanced aircraft could support cargo delivery, emergency response, wildlife response and future passenger transportation.

Testing will take place across the western U.S. including in urban areas, rural corridors, mountainous terrain and wildfire-prone regions.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver