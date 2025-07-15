Southern Utah’s Brian Head ski resort to triple in size, residents asked for input

Brian Head Resort aims to add 1,651 acres of Dixie National Forest Land to its permit with the Forest Service. That would nearly triple the resort, which currently encompasses 896 acres — 887 of which are national forest lands, according to a story map created by the resort.

Such growth includes an additional 382 acres of ski trails, 14 lifts, 19 miles of snowmaking lines, 10 miles of roads, four dining facilities and eight stand-alone ski patrol spaces, the story map details.

Two of those proposed lifts would link national forest land to private land in Aspen Meadows, a spokesperson for the resort said. The adjacent private development plans to add an additional 850 acres of ski terrain and seven lifts to Brian Head in the future.

The Forest Service will formally start the environmental review process on Tuesday. This kicks off a 45-day public commenting period, which will be followed by a multi-year analysis that the agency expects to complete by June 2028.

Specific issues the Forest Service may analyze include impacts on groundwater, cultural resources, wildlife, other recreational opportunities, neighboring communities and dark skies in nearby Cedar Breaks National Monument.

Brian Head Resort has been exceeding its capacity, according to its 2023 master development plan, leading to a deficit of 606 dining seats and 375 parking spaces.

