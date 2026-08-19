Brian Head announces Nov. 6 start for 2026-2027 season

A day after Park City Mountain and Vail Resorts announced opening days, southern Utah’s Brian Head Resort says it will begin spinning lifts Nov. 6.

The resort said its nearly $1 million investment in snowmaking improvements, with 24 new snow guns at the beginner Navajo Mountain, will help it open terrain sooner.

Brian Head General Manager Tom Pettigrew said the resort is optimistic about the winter. Earlier this month forecasters released models showing the possibility of a super El Niño, which could bring some much-needed snow to Utah.

The National Weather Service also warns the warm temperatures associated with El Niño could make for rain, not snow — the same issue that dogged ski resorts last winter.

Last season Brian Head was the first of Utah’s 15 major alpine ski resorts to open on Nov. 21 when many western ski resorts were forced to delay.

The Cedar City resort historically opens first in Utah each winter, boasting the state’s highest base elevation at 9,600 feet. Park City Mountain’s base sits at 6,800 feet while Deer Valley Resort starts at 6,500 feet of elevation.

Park City Mountain hopes to open Nov. 20. Deer Valley Resort has not yet announced its opening day.