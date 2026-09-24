Deer Valley East Village announces 70 shops, restaurants by 2028

Deer Valley’s East Village base area will feature more than 70 shops and restaurants by the 2028-2029 ski season.

The base area overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir is opening up, with the East Village Lodge, the residence portion of the Four Seasons Resort, initial commercial spaces and the pedestrian plaza slated to open in late 2027.

In the 2028 phase, the Four Seasons Resort hotel tower will open along with the Waldorf Astoria Deer Valley Resort and Residences, the first phase of the Cormont residences and more than 70 shops and restaurants.

The Marcella at Deer Valley neighborhood with 144 on-mountain homes, 50 townhomes and two private lodges, will also open at the start of the 2028 ski season.

The remaining residential and retail space is expected to be completed by 2030.

Once completed, Deer Valley East Village said it will be the first new alpine village built in North America in more than 40 years.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.