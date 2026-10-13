Colorado court dismisses snowboarder’s injury lawsuit against Vail

Vail Resorts will not be held liable in a lawsuit filed by a Texas snowboarder who said he was injured in a collision with a resort employee’s snowmobile at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in September to uphold a lower court’s decision to dismiss John Litterer’s lawsuit.

Litterer was injured at Breckenridge in 2020 and later sued Vail and the snowmobile driver. While the case was still pending, Litterer bought a new Epic pass for the 2022-2023 season.

As part of that purchase, he signed a liability waiver releasing any claims he already had against Vail Resorts and its employees.

The Vail Daily reports the court ruled that language covered Litterer’s existing lawsuit and barred his claims from moving forward.