Smoke could be visible in Park City this week as prescribed burns continue

In addition to the prescribed kiln burns in Thaynes Canyon, crews will be burning more than 3,700 slash piles in the area starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The effort is to reduce wildfire risk by burning branches, logs, dead trees and underbrush.

The city says smoke will be visible during the day and as the piles smolder overnight. Residents are asked not to report the smoke and obey area closures.

Crews will perform the burns through spring 2027 as weather permits.