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Smoke could be visible in Park City this week as prescribed burns continue

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 13, 2026 at 3:41 PM MDT
Fires can be seen from prescribed burns in Mill Creek Canyon.
Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
Fires can be seen from prescribed burns in Mill Creek Canyon.

Park City Municipal and Alpine Forestry will conduct slash pile burns in Thaynes Canyon and Iron Mountain open spaces.

In addition to the prescribed kiln burns in Thaynes Canyon, crews will be burning more than 3,700 slash piles in the area starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The effort is to reduce wildfire risk by burning branches, logs, dead trees and underbrush.

The city says smoke will be visible during the day and as the piles smolder overnight. Residents are asked not to report the smoke and obey area closures.

Crews will perform the burns through spring 2027 as weather permits.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver