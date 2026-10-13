UDOT shifts US-189 traffic, plans for SR-224 lane closures
The Utah Department of Transportation has shifted traffic onto the new U.S. Highway 189 northbound lanes in its effort to make the Wasatch County road safer.
UDOT spokesperson Kylar Sharp said drivers made the shift in Provo Canyon Friday.
“There are new traffic lanes from Island Beach to [state Route] 113 at that intersection,” he said. “Those are open, and this configuration will remain in place through next year.”
When complete, the U.S. 189 Improved project will add a lane in each direction, separate northbound and southbound lanes and widen portions of the highway.
UDOT will also install a new traffic signal at U.S. 189 and state Route 113.
Construction is expected to continue through 2028.
This week UDOT is also planning a daytime lane closure on Deer Valley Drive for a separate repaving project from the Marsac Roundabout to state Route 248.
“Starting later this week, there will be a single lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the outside southbound lane from the entrance of Town Point Condos to Aerie Drive,” he said.
The project is expected to wrap up before the winter.