UDOT shifts US-189 traffic, plans for SR-224 lane closures

UDOT spokesperson Kylar Sharp said drivers made the shift in Provo Canyon Friday.

“There are new traffic lanes from Island Beach to [state Route] 113 at that intersection,” he said. “Those are open, and this configuration will remain in place through next year.”

When complete, the U.S. 189 Improved project will add a lane in each direction, separate northbound and southbound lanes and widen portions of the highway.

UDOT will also install a new traffic signal at U.S. 189 and state Route 113.

Construction is expected to continue through 2028.

This week UDOT is also planning a daytime lane closure on Deer Valley Drive for a separate repaving project from the Marsac Roundabout to state Route 248.

“Starting later this week, there will be a single lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the outside southbound lane from the entrance of Town Point Condos to Aerie Drive,” he said.

The project is expected to wrap up before the winter.