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National forest Christmas tree permits go on sale Monday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:15 PM MST
People carry a Christmas tree in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
People carry a Christmas tree in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Permits will go on sale in person first before opening online.

Christmas tree permits for the Wasatch Back go on sale Monday. In-person sales start Nov. 9; online permits become available Nov. 10.

Permits cost $20 and are limited to one per household.

They are valid only for the ranger district where they are purchased and must be available to show when cutting down a tree.

Participating districts in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest include Heber-Kamas, Evanston-Mountain View, Stansbury Mountains in the Salt Lake district, Logan and Ogden.

More information is available at fs.usda.gov.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver