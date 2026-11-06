National forest Christmas tree permits go on sale Monday
Permits will go on sale in person first before opening online.
Christmas tree permits for the Wasatch Back go on sale Monday. In-person sales start Nov. 9; online permits become available Nov. 10.
Permits cost $20 and are limited to one per household.
They are valid only for the ranger district where they are purchased and must be available to show when cutting down a tree.
Participating districts in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest include Heber-Kamas, Evanston-Mountain View, Stansbury Mountains in the Salt Lake district, Logan and Ogden.
More information is available at fs.usda.gov.