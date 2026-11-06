National forest Christmas tree permits go on sale Monday

Christmas tree permits for the Wasatch Back go on sale Monday. In-person sales start Nov. 9; online permits become available Nov. 10.

Permits cost $20 and are limited to one per household.

They are valid only for the ranger district where they are purchased and must be available to show when cutting down a tree.

Participating districts in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest include Heber-Kamas, Evanston-Mountain View, Stansbury Mountains in the Salt Lake district, Logan and Ogden.

More information is available at fs.usda.gov.