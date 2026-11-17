The Wasatch County Planning Commission unanimously approved the last steps of the Wakara subdivision Nov. 12. The 116-acre project will include 102 single family lots with 40% of the land preserved as open space.

The approval follows a yearslong dispute over construction traffic on West 200 South – the gun club road – where residents complained about trucks kicking up dust at high speeds.

The road leads from Kamas to the border between Wasatch and Summit counties. It’s been the back entry to the gated community, Tuhaye and the only entrance to Wakara’s planned luxury homes.

Summit County The unpaved portion of West 200 South (Old Kamas Highway) will be revegetated, and the new road will fork left, intersecting with state Route 248 at Garff Ranch Road.

Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith said Wakara’s development plans were initially floated in 1999 and received preliminary approval in 2019. But, a dispute with Summit County which wanted to close the road, halted progress.

“When this got its original approvals, Summit County kind of objected to us having this access where they were taking all the traffic from Tuhaye,” Smith said. “And then the primary access coming from Wakara, so there was discussion about them closing 200 South, so we worked with them.”

The three-party agreement inked in late 2025 between Summit County, Wasatch County Wakara’s developer Rich Wolper fixes that. The agreement was signed in July 2026.

Wolper will build the new road that connects Wakara with state Route 248. He’ll also pay Summit County to maintain it.

The road will be the main access point to the Kamas Valley Lions Gun Club and Wakara, as well as the back entrance to the Tuhaye community.

The agreement says the road has to be built by Dec. 31, 2028.

It’s not immediately clear when the final phase of Wakara will begin construction.

