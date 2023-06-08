© 2023 KPCW

Sports

He spent last two years coaching Park City 7th graders, now he’s ready for the pros

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune,
Eric Walden
Published June 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT
New Utah Stars coach Steve Wojciechowski addresses the media at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus on June 7, 2023.
Eric Walden | The Salt Lake Tribune
/
Two years removed from the college grind, Steve Wojciechowski has been living in Park City, coaching youth teams and sitting in on Utah Jazz practices, all of which have given him perspective he’ll bring to the G League.

Since being unceremoniously fired by Marquette University following the 2021 season, Steve Wojciechowski’s self-proclaimed “basketball journey” turned a bit eclectic.

“I spent two years out of it, if you don’t count the seventh- and eighth-grade teams I coached in Park City,” he said Wednesday morning. “I do.”

Wojciechowski’s newest gig, though, will be slightly higher-profile than leading the Miners’ minors.

He was officially introduced as the head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars — the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz — in a news conference held at the organization’s Zions Bank Basketball Campus.

He’s been coming to Utah off and on for a few decades, on account of his wife Lindsay being a Salt Lake City native, and her parents still living in the state.

He and Lindsay got married at Deer Valley. When the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, no one was even allowed on the Marquette campus for three months, so the Wojciechowskis decided to buy a second home in Park City and come out west for a while.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.

