Park City Miners clinch Region 10 football title

The Park City Miners continued their undefeated season with a 52-21 win over the Tooele Buffaloes. With the victory, the Miners go to 9-0 on the season and capture the Region 10 championship.

Tooele could not stop the Miners as they took a quick 21-0 lead. Lincoln Jackson threw two touchdown passes to Sebastian Bodily and ran for another in the first quarter. Eli Warner had a huge night rushing the ball and contributed three touchdowns of his own. The Buffaloes showed signs of life in the second half, but the Miners kept them at bay by matching every score.

Park City will prepare for the playoffs with a non-region game at home against the Springville Red Devils on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

The Wasatch Wasps closed out their season with a 35-21 victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators. The Wasps took a 21-7 lead into halftime behind touchdowns from Carter Bucad, Mack Kelson, and Mason Gomez. The teams then traded scores in the second half as the Wasps held off all challenges. The win sends Wasatch out on a positive note after a tough 3-6 season.

The South Summit Wildcats made quick work of the Judge Memorial Bulldogs with a 44-12 blowout. The Wildcats’ Trey Stembridge scored four first half touchdowns on the way to a 41-0 halftime lead. From there, the Wildcats coasted to the easy win.

South Summit (7-2) leads Region 2A-North. Their last regular season game is at home versus the Providence Hall Patriots on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. A win over the Patriots will secure the region title.

The North Summit Braves were shut down by the Millard Eagles in a 21-7 loss. McKade Nelson scored the Braves’ only touchdown late in the third quarter. Otherwise, the offense could not break through against the Eagles.

North Summit falls to 6-3 on the season and 2-1 in Region 1A-North. They conclude the regular season hosting the Duchesne Eagles on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

