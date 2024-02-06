Local athletes travel to Czech Republic for Biathlon World Champs

The two-week event in the Czech Republic features 12 different races, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Two Utahns, Lina Fara from Heber and Salt Lake’s Vincent Bonacci will be competing.

This will be Fara’s first IBU World Championships.

Bonacci is expected to make a splash at the competition after his standout performance at the Open European Championships, skiing into sixth place and breaking up a Norwegian top-six sweep in the men’s competition.

More information on the event schedule and how to watch can be found on the U.S. Biathlon website.