© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local athletes travel to Czech Republic for Biathlon World Champs

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 6, 2024 at 4:09 PM MST
Kaisa Bosek USA at the shooting range during the Biathlon Single Mixed Relay at Les Tuffes Nordic Centre in France. The Winter Youth Olympic Games, Lausanne, Switzerland, Sunday 12 January 2020.
Simon Bruty for OIS
Kaisa Bosek USA at the shooting range during the Biathlon Single Mixed Relay at Les Tuffes Nordic Centre in France. The Winter Youth Olympic Games, Lausanne, Switzerland, Sunday 12 January 2020.

The U.S. Biathlon Team is gearing up for the 2024 BMW International Biathlon Union World Championships

The two-week event in the Czech Republic features 12 different races, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Two Utahns, Lina Fara from Heber and Salt Lake’s Vincent Bonacci will be competing.

This will be Fara’s first IBU World Championships.

Bonacci is expected to make a splash at the competition after his standout performance at the Open European Championships, skiing into sixth place and breaking up a Norwegian top-six sweep in the men’s competition.

More information on the event schedule and how to watch can be found on the U.S. Biathlon website.

Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver