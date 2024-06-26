Utah Hockey Club to invest in Utah Olympic Oval renovations

The organization plans to contribute millions in capital investments to renovate more than 17,000 square feet of the existing facility and develop a practice site for the team’s inaugural season.

Renovations at the site of the 2002 Games include converting one of the ice sheets from Olympic to National Hockey League-standard regulations, building an NHL locker room, training and treatment facilities and adding offices for Utah Hockey Club coaches and staff.

The Oval is also home of U.S. Speed Skating and is the world's highest indoor speed skating rink at over 4,600 feet above sea level, making it the “fastest ice on Earth.”

The Utah Olympic Oval currently boasts 12 speed skating world records.