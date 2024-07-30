© 2024 KPCW

U.S. Rugby wins first Olympic medal thanks to Utahn's last-minute play

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 30, 2024 at 4:43 PM MDT
United States' Alex Sedrick runs on and scores the winning try during the women's bronze medal Rugby Sevens match between the United States and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The US won the match 14-12.
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
/
AP
United States' Alex Sedrick runs on and scores the winning try during the women's bronze medal Rugby Sevens match between the United States and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The US won the match 14-12.

The U.S. Women’s Rugby Team is bringing home its first Olympic medal.

The team beat Australia 14-12 to win the bronze Tuesday, July 30, thanks to a last-minute play by Herriman High School graduate Alex Sedrick.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports with time expired, Sedrick broke through a defender’s arms and ran the length of the field for the game-winning score and conversion.

New Zealand beat Canada today for the gold. Canada goes home with silver in women’s rugby.

The U.S. Men’s Rugby team fell to Australia in the quarter-finals 18-0 on July 25. France’s men’s rugby team beat Fiji in the finals on July 27 for the gold.

The 2024 Paris Olympics continue through August 11.

The 2024 Paralympics begin in Paris August 28.
