U.S. Rugby wins first Olympic medal thanks to Utahn's last-minute play

The team beat Australia 14-12 to win the bronze Tuesday, July 30, thanks to a last-minute play by Herriman High School graduate Alex Sedrick.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports with time expired, Sedrick broke through a defender’s arms and ran the length of the field for the game-winning score and conversion.

New Zealand beat Canada today for the gold. Canada goes home with silver in women’s rugby.

The U.S. Men’s Rugby team fell to Australia in the quarter-finals 18-0 on July 25. France’s men’s rugby team beat Fiji in the finals on July 27 for the gold.

The 2024 Paris Olympics continue through August 11.

The 2024 Paralympics begin in Paris August 28.