Utah climber, track athletes qualify for Olympic finals

Her qualification time put her in the second heat for the elimination rounds where she beat France’s Manon Lebon to qualify for the finals Wednesday.

Speed climbing was introduced to the Olympic Games in 2020, but this is the first year it will be a stand-alone event instead of one-third of a combined sport climbing format.

The men will compete Tuesday in the speed climbing qualifications and the women will get their turn at bouldering and lead climbing.

In track and field, BYU athlete James Corrigan and alumnus Kenneth Rooks competed in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase qualifications.

In heat rounds, the top five qualify for semifinals. Rooks qualified finishing second in his heat, while Corrigan missed the mark, finishing 10th in his heat.

In the women’s 5K finals, BYU alumna Whittni Morgan competed for gold, finishing 13th.

Sunday another BYU athlete, Courtney Wayment, qualified in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing fourth in her heat.

She will compete for gold Tuesday afternoon.