Park City transplant Grant Fisher completes historic Olympic double podium

Fisher earned a bronze medal in the 5,000m Saturday, eight days after winning a bronze in the 10,000m race.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won gold in the 5,000 meter with a time of 13:13.66. Ronald Kwemoi of Kenya secured silver in 13:15.04, beating Fisher by just nine-hundredths of a second.

The New York Times reports Fisher moved to Park City last year from Eugene, Oregon, where he was training at the Bowerman Track Club. He came to Utah to get more control over his training schedule and to train at a higher altitude which can increase aerobic capacity.

The 27-year-old Fisher holds the American records at the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter distances, both set in 2022.