Park City transplant Grant Fisher completes historic Olympic double podium

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published August 10, 2024 at 2:42 PM MDT
Grant Fisher, of the United States, poses after winning the bronze medal in the men's 10000 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Matthias Schrader
/
AP
Grant Fisher, of the United States, poses after winning the bronze medal in the men's 10000 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Grant Fisher became the first American man to win a medal in both the 5,000m and 10,000m races in one Olympic Games.

Fisher earned a bronze medal in the 5,000m Saturday, eight days after winning a bronze in the 10,000m race.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won gold in the 5,000 meter with a time of 13:13.66. Ronald Kwemoi of Kenya secured silver in 13:15.04, beating Fisher by just nine-hundredths of a second.

The New York Times reports Fisher moved to Park City last year from Eugene, Oregon, where he was training at the Bowerman Track Club. He came to Utah to get more control over his training schedule and to train at a higher altitude which can increase aerobic capacity.

The 27-year-old Fisher holds the American records at the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter distances, both set in 2022.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller