High school football kicks off the 2024 season

Building on last year’s 4A semifinal appearance, the Park City Miners opened their 2024 campaign with a tough 17-0 win over the Wasatch Wasps. Led by new head coach Jody Morgan, the Wasps showed significant improvement on defense despite being shut out on offense.

The Miners scored on their first two possessions with an Eli Warner touchdown run and Tanner Pidwell field goal. A defensive battle ensued as the score remained 10-0 until a late Park City touchdown pass from Sebastian Bodily to Eli Warner provided extra cushion and the final score.

Both teams will host non-region games on Friday night at 7 p.m. Park City faces off against the Timpanogos Timberwolves while Wasatch takes on the Cypress Pirates.

In other area high school football action, the South Summit Wildcats fell 35-0 as the Beaver Beavers rushed for five touchdowns.

The North Summit Braves jumped all over the South Sevier Rams for a 47-14 blowout win in their season opener. Braves quarterback Jake Smith starred with three rushing touchdowns and two passing.

South Summit and North Summit renew their rivalry in a matchup Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Coalville.