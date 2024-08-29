Parkite Haley Batten helps lead Team USA to first world title

The U.S. relay team included Parkite Haley Batten and Colorado residents Brayden Johnson, Nicholas Konecny, Vida Lopez de San Roman, Madigan Munro and Christopher Blevins.

The cross-country mixed team event brings together athletes of all age groups from around the world to compete. Each country selects its top Elite, U23 and Junior male and female athletes. Each athlete completes one lap as fast as possible.

France finished right behind Team USA, missing the top of the podium by just 0.03 seconds and Italy came in third, 1.31 seconds behind the U.S.

Competition in Andorra continues through Sunday. Schedules, start lists and times can be found at USACycling.org.