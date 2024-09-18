U.S. Para Ski, Snowboard team rosters feature NAC, Utah athletes

On the para alpine ski team, National Ability Center athletes Matthew Brewer, Andrew Haraghey and Zach Williams will represent Team USA.

Williams capped his last season with the national super-G title.

The 2024-2025 FIS Para Alpine Ski World Cup season begins in Austria in mid-December. The team will return to American soil for the U.S. championships and Park City’s Huntsman Cup.

Ogden native Keith Gabel will join the U.S. Para Snowboard Team alongside Courteny Godfrey and Brenna Huckaby with Team Utah Snowboarding.

Huckaby was last year’s banked slalom and snowboard cross Crystal Glove winner and 2024’s “Best Athlete with a Disability” ESPY Award winner.

Godfrey is new to the team after ranking seventh in the world across banked slalom and snowboard cross events last year.

The snowboard world cup season begins in late November in the Netherlands.