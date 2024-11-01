Park City Miners win in decisive playoff game over Bear River Bears

The Park City Miners beat the Bear River Bears in a 33-0 shutout on Friday night.

The Miners offense was defined by a smash-mouth ground game. Miners quarterback Bash Bodily had a night to remember, with three rushing touchdowns on designed quarterback runs in the first half. The Miners defense played their part too, contributing with multiple interceptions and a safety in the second half.

The Miners will continue their playoff push after the win Friday night, as they will travel to #4 seeded Spanish Fork to take on the Dons. Spanish Fork won their first playoff game of the season against the Salem Hills Skyhawks in a 56-35 shootout

The Wasatch Wasps and South Summit Wildcats seasons are now over, after both losing their playoff matchups on Friday night. The Wasps fell to the Brighton Tigers 26-0, while the Wildcats fell to the Delta Rabbits 28-17.

Finishing the night, the North Summit Braves continued in their winning ways with a dominating 47-6 win over the North Sevier Wolves. They will move on to the next round of the 1A playoffs, and remain perfect for the season.

Coverage for the Miners next playoff game will be right here on KPCW, next Friday at 6 p.m.

