Utah skiers prepare to race in Colorado this weekend

The two-day race starts at Beaver Creek Saturday with downhill followed by super-G on Sunday.

Three Utah skiers will kick out of the start gate including Parkite Lauren Macuga who is coming off of two wins in an FIS super-G race at nearby Copper Mountain.

The 22-year-old speed skier earned her best World Cup finish in fifth at a Norway super-G race last year.

Macuga will be joined by Salt Lake’s Isabella Wright and Breezy Johnson out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, who previously competed with Rowmark Ski Academy in Salt Lake.

Lindsey Vonn, who skied her first alpine race last weekend after six years of retirement, will not compete in Colorado.

Instead, the 40-year-old will push out of the gate as a forerunner, testing the course before the racers go down.

Vonn earned enough points in a lower-level FIS race to qualify for the World Cup circuit, but not in time to earn a spot at Beaver Creek this weekend.

Saturday's race begins at 11 a.m. Mountain Time.