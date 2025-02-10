© 2025 KPCW

U.S. Ski Team announces 2025 world champs Nordic team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 10, 2025 at 3:10 PM MST
Rosie Brennan during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
@dustinsatloff // @usskiteam
Rosie Brennan during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The U.S. Ski Team has selected 15 Nordic skiing athletes to compete at the world championships in Norway. Four are from Utah.

Park City skier and two-time Olympian Rosie Brennan will return for her sixth World Championship.

The competition will be the skier’s first since she took a January break to focus on recovering from an injury.

Brennan’s teammate and University of Utah skier, Sophia Laukli, will also compete with Team USA.

On the men’s side, the team includes University of Utah skiers Luke Jager and Gus Schumacher.

The World Championships will bring the world’s best skiers from more than 60 countries to the Nordic tracks of Granåsen, Norway.

Competition begins Feb. 27.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
