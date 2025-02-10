U.S. Ski Team announces 2025 world champs Nordic team

Park City skier and two-time Olympian Rosie Brennan will return for her sixth World Championship.

The competition will be the skier’s first since she took a January break to focus on recovering from an injury.

Brennan’s teammate and University of Utah skier, Sophia Laukli, will also compete with Team USA.

On the men’s side, the team includes University of Utah skiers Luke Jager and Gus Schumacher.

The World Championships will bring the world’s best skiers from more than 60 countries to the Nordic tracks of Granåsen, Norway.

Competition begins Feb. 27.