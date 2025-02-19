Local skiers named to U.S. Nordic combined World Championship team

Nordic combined athletes compete in cross-country skiing and ski jumping.

Parkites Ben Loomis and Stephen Schumann will travel to Norway for the six-day 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

A two-time Olympian, Loomis will lead the men’s team alongside fellow Olympians Schumann and Niklas Malacinski, who have both finished in the top 15 in World Cup competitions this season.

University of Utah athlete Alexa Brabec will lead the women’s team with recent top-10 World Cup finishes.

Competition begins Feb. 27 in Trondheim.