Local skiers named to U.S. Nordic combined World Championship team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 19, 2025 at 5:05 PM MST
Parkite Stephen Schumann soars through the air during a trial round in the ski jump portion of the Nordic Combined event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.
Andrew Medichini
/
AP
Parkite Stephen Schumann soars through the air during a trial round in the ski jump portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.

Three Utah Nordic combined athletes have been named to the 10-person 2025 U.S. World Championships team.

Nordic combined athletes compete in cross-country skiing and ski jumping.

Parkites Ben Loomis and Stephen Schumann will travel to Norway for the six-day 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

A two-time Olympian, Loomis will lead the men’s team alongside fellow Olympians Schumann and Niklas Malacinski, who have both finished in the top 15 in World Cup competitions this season.

University of Utah athlete Alexa Brabec will lead the women’s team with recent top-10 World Cup finishes.

Competition begins Feb. 27 in Trondheim.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
