© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City track star breaks two indoor records in a week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:40 PM MST
Grant Fisher, of the United States, poses after winning the bronze medal in the men's 10000 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Matthias Schrader
/
AP
Grant Fisher, of the United States, poses after winning the bronze medal in the men's 10000 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Park City Olympian Grant Fisher broke a 21-year-old indoor track record days after setting a different world record.

On Valentines Day, Fisher smashed the 5,000m record by nearly six seconds, running 25 laps in 12:44.09 at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

The webpage Olympics.com reports Ethiopian distance legend Kenenisa Bekele set the previous mark in 2004.

Six days earlier, on Feb. 8, the 27-year-old Fisher set a new 3,000m world record at the Millrose Games, clocking in at 7:22.91.

Fisher’s time tops the previous record, held by another Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girma, by nearly a second. The race was close, with Fisher’s teammate Cole Hocker coming in second and also breaking Girma’s record.

A two-time Olympian and bronze medalist, Fisher moved to Utah in 2023 from Eugene, Oregon to train at a higher altitude and have more control over his training schedule.

He won bronze at the 2024 Paris Games in the men’s 10,000m and 5,000m races.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver