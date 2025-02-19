Park City track star breaks two indoor records in a week

On Valentines Day, Fisher smashed the 5,000m record by nearly six seconds, running 25 laps in 12:44.09 at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

The webpage Olympics.com reports Ethiopian distance legend Kenenisa Bekele set the previous mark in 2004.

Six days earlier, on Feb. 8, the 27-year-old Fisher set a new 3,000m world record at the Millrose Games, clocking in at 7:22.91.

Fisher’s time tops the previous record, held by another Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girma, by nearly a second. The race was close, with Fisher’s teammate Cole Hocker coming in second and also breaking Girma’s record.

A two-time Olympian and bronze medalist, Fisher moved to Utah in 2023 from Eugene, Oregon to train at a higher altitude and have more control over his training schedule.

He won bronze at the 2024 Paris Games in the men’s 10,000m and 5,000m races.