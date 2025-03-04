Park City Ice Miners shut out Brighton for second straight state title

This is the second straight state title for the Ice Miners and the third in four years.

Monday night’s game at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex was a near repeat of last year’s state championship when the Miners faced off against Brighton, winning 1-0.

That sent the team on a short-lived nationals run where they failed to advance in the tournament.

Now, the team will prepare for nationals in Irvine, California, the week of March 26.

The Miners made history years before when the team took state and made it to nationals in 2022. That year they became the first Utah hockey team to win a game at the national level.