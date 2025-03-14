© 2025 KPCW

Olympics will return to NBC for 2034 Olympics under multi-billion dollar agreement

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:18 PM MDT
People walk near Olympic rings near the village of Anterselva where the Biathlon will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.
Alessandro Trovati
/
AP
People walk near Olympic rings near the village of Anterselva where the Biathlon will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

The 2034 Salt Lake City Olympic and Paralympic Games will be broadcast on NBC after the International Olympic Committee and Comcast NBCUniversal agreed on a renewed partnership.

The agreement extends a relationship the two organizations began in 1964 at the Olympics in Tokyo.

In a statement, Fraser Bullock, president and executive chair of Utah’s next Games said, “Knowing nine years out that we will have the support of Comcast NBCUniversal is a real milestone for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City-Utah.”

NBC was also an Olympic partner for the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

The extension of the media rights for the 2033-2036 cycle is valued at $3 billion. The previous rights deal with NBC was signed in 2014 and covered each summer and winter Games through 2032. It was valued at $7.75 billion.

NBC reports viewership across its broadcast and streaming platforms broke records during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Between NBC and its streaming platform, Peacock, Olympic viewership was up 82% from the Tokyo Olympics with a total audience average of 30.4 million viewers.

Peacock and other NBCU digital platforms were up 40% from all prior summer and winter Olympics combined with 23.5 billion minutes streamed from the Paris Games.

The announcement comes less than a year ahead of the 2026 Games in Milan-Cortina where eight events will make their Olympic debut.

That includes three ski mountaineering events, freestyle men’s and women’s dual moguls, women’s doubles luge, mixed-gender team skeleton and women’s large hill ski jumping.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
