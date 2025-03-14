Olympics will return to NBC for 2034 Olympics under multi-billion dollar agreement

The agreement extends a relationship the two organizations began in 1964 at the Olympics in Tokyo.

In a statement, Fraser Bullock, president and executive chair of Utah’s next Games said, “Knowing nine years out that we will have the support of Comcast NBCUniversal is a real milestone for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City-Utah.”

NBC was also an Olympic partner for the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

The extension of the media rights for the 2033-2036 cycle is valued at $3 billion. The previous rights deal with NBC was signed in 2014 and covered each summer and winter Games through 2032. It was valued at $7.75 billion.

NBC reports viewership across its broadcast and streaming platforms broke records during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Between NBC and its streaming platform, Peacock, Olympic viewership was up 82% from the Tokyo Olympics with a total audience average of 30.4 million viewers.

Peacock and other NBCU digital platforms were up 40% from all prior summer and winter Olympics combined with 23.5 billion minutes streamed from the Paris Games.

The announcement comes less than a year ahead of the 2026 Games in Milan-Cortina where eight events will make their Olympic debut.

That includes three ski mountaineering events, freestyle men’s and women’s dual moguls, women’s doubles luge, mixed-gender team skeleton and women’s large hill ski jumping.