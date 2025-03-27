Shiffrin wins 101 World Cup victory after rocky season

While she missed the history-making 100th World Cup victory on home turf in Vermont after a crash, the Olympian stole the show at Idaho’s Sun Valley World Cup Finals to secure her 101st win Thursday, this time in slalom.

The 30-year-old had a tough season after crashing in a November giant slalom race which took her out of competition for about two months. The injury also took her out of the standings for an overall title.

Over her career, Shiffrin has finished on the podium in 89 World Cup slalom races and has won 64 of them, giving her an over 54% victory rate.