© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shiffrin wins 101 World Cup victory after rocky season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 27, 2025 at 5:02 PM MDT
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin skis during a women's slalom run at the World Cup Finals, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin skis during a women's slalom run at the World Cup Finals, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho.

U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin capped off her 2024-2025 season with a record-extending victory.

While she missed the history-making 100th World Cup victory on home turf in Vermont after a crash, the Olympian stole the show at Idaho’s Sun Valley World Cup Finals to secure her 101st win Thursday, this time in slalom.

The 30-year-old had a tough season after crashing in a November giant slalom race which took her out of competition for about two months. The injury also took her out of the standings for an overall title.

Over her career, Shiffrin has finished on the podium in 89 World Cup slalom races and has won 64 of them, giving her an over 54% victory rate.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver