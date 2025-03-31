Utah aerialist makes history at world champs

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said Kuhn’s winning trick, a lay-full-full, made her the only female skier to cross the 100-point threshold in the superfinal.

Kuhn finished ahead of reigning Olympic champion Xu Mengtao of China who was second after scoring 99.16 points with a back full-full-full.

Logan Swney / U.S. Ski & Snowboard USA win GOLD. Left to right, Quinn Dehlinger, Kaila Kuhn and Christopher Lillis - World Championships St. Moritz 2025 - Aerials Team Finals - March 27th, 2025.

The 21-year-old’s victory makes Kuhn the first aerialist to take home two gold medals at a single world championship event.

In addition to her gold in the women's individual event, Kuhn led Team USA to a gold in the Mixed Team Aerials. She was joined by Utahn Quinn Dehlinger and Parkite Chris Lillis in the team event.

The trio's victory over the weekend makes Team USA the reigning Olympic and world champion in Mixed Team Aerials

On the men’s side, Dehlinger took second place behind Switzerland’s Noé Roth.

The event in Switzerland wrapped up the aerials competition for the 2025-2026 season.