Parkites to be honored at Utah: State of the Sport awards

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 2, 2025 at 4:55 PM MDT
Two Park City athletes will be honored at the Utah: State of the Sport awards this year including aerialist Winter Vinecki and mountain biker Haley Batten
Mateusz Kielpinski
/
FIS Freestyle
Two Park City athletes will be honored at the Utah: State of the Sport awards this year including aerialist Winter Vinecki and mountain biker Haley Batten

The Utah Sports Commission will host the 12th annual State of the Sport awards ceremony to honor professional, college and high school athletes.

Park City Olympians are among the 11 nominated athletes, including aerialist Winter Vinecki and mountain biker Haley Batten.

Vinecki, the first athlete named Winter to compete in the Winter Games, will be honored as the Olympic Female Athlete of the Year.

Batten will be honored as the Professional Female Athlete of the Year for helping bring Team USA to its best Olympic mountain bike finish at the 2024 Games.

Olympic steeplechase runner Kenneth Rooks will also be honored for his performance at the 2024 Paris Games.

Wheelchair basketball player Alejandra Ibáñez and discus thrower David Blair will also be recognized at the ceremony for their performances at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Blair was also honored in 2016.

Batten and Vinecki will join five other Park City athletes who have been honored in previous years.

Those athletes include:
Casey Dawsen, Olympic speedskating (2024)
Matthew Brewer, Paralympic Alpine skiing (2023)
Alex Hall, Olympic freestyle skiing (2022)
Saylor O’Brien, Paralympic Alpine skiing (2020, 2018)
Sarah Hendrickson, Nordic ski jumping (2014)
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
