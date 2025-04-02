Parkites to be honored at Utah: State of the Sport awards

Park City Olympians are among the 11 nominated athletes, including aerialist Winter Vinecki and mountain biker Haley Batten.

Vinecki, the first athlete named Winter to compete in the Winter Games, will be honored as the Olympic Female Athlete of the Year.

Batten will be honored as the Professional Female Athlete of the Year for helping bring Team USA to its best Olympic mountain bike finish at the 2024 Games.

Olympic steeplechase runner Kenneth Rooks will also be honored for his performance at the 2024 Paris Games.

Wheelchair basketball player Alejandra Ibáñez and discus thrower David Blair will also be recognized at the ceremony for their performances at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Blair was also honored in 2016.

Batten and Vinecki will join five other Park City athletes who have been honored in previous years.

Those athletes include:

Casey Dawsen, Olympic speedskating (2024)

Matthew Brewer, Paralympic Alpine skiing (2023)

Alex Hall, Olympic freestyle skiing (2022)

Saylor O’Brien, Paralympic Alpine skiing (2020, 2018)

Sarah Hendrickson, Nordic ski jumping (2014)