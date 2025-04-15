© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Olympic torches to honor bond between man and nature

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 15, 2025 at 4:58 PM MDT
The torches for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are unveiled during the official unveiling ceremony at Italian Pavilion of Osaka Expo 2025 in Osaka, western Japan, Monday, April 14, 2025.
Hiro Komae
/
AP
The torches for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are unveiled during the official unveiling ceremony at Italian Pavilion of Osaka Expo 2025 in Osaka, western Japan, Monday, April 14, 2025.

The Olympic and Paralympic torches for the Milan Cortina Games have been designed to ignite anticipation and enthusiasm for the 2026 Olympics.

Games officials say the torches are a tribute to Italian design, celebrating the bond between man and nature. The Olympic torch features shades of the sky while the Paralympic flame carries colors of the mountains.

The Olympic Torch Relay debuted at the 1936 Summer Games. The tradition didn’t open Winter Olympic events until the 1952 Games in Oslo, Norway.

Since then, it has marked the start of every Olympic Games to date.

For the 2026 Games, torchbearers will carry the flame from Rome to Milan. The relay begins Dec. 6, 2025, and ends Feb. 6, 2026, at the opening ceremony.
Tags
Sports Olympics and Paralympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver