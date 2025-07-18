A Utah high school runner earns ESPYs spotlight

You can’t spell speedy without ESPY. Or at least, not in the case of Timpview High runner Jane Hedengren.

The record-setting cross country and track and field star was honored on stage at ESPN’s annual awards ceremony Wednesday night, where she was named the 2025 Gatorade Female Player of the Year.

Future Duke basketball player Cameron Boozer, son of former Utah Jazz star Carlos Boozer, was named the national male high school athlete of the year.

Hedengren, who will run for BYU next year, received her award from Olympian Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Hedengren dominated in both cross country and track and field this season. At the Nike Cross Nationals Final, she set a course record (16:32.7) and won by a meet-record 41 seconds. She won the Utah Class 5A meet with a time of a 16:21.5, finishing her high school career as a three-time state champ.

