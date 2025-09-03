© 2025 KPCW

Utah breaks AP Top 25 after season opener

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:26 PM MDT
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
/
AP
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif.

The University of Utah's football team has earned a spot in the Associated Press’s Top 25 rankings after a lackluster 2024 season and starting the year unranked.

The Utes faced off against UCLA in their Aug. 30 season opener at the Rose Bowl, where they triumphed over the Bruins, 43-10.

In this week’s rankings, Utah broke into The Associated Press’ Top 25 poll rankings, landing in the 25th spot.

BYU is ranked just outside the top 25 this week after shutting out Portland State 69-0 in Provo.

Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 1 in Week 2. Penn State and LSU round-out the top three.

Utah will play Cal Poly in its home opener this Saturday at 4 p.m.

BYU faces off against Stanford at home Saturday evening at 8:15.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
