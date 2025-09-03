Utah breaks AP Top 25 after season opener

The Utes faced off against UCLA in their Aug. 30 season opener at the Rose Bowl, where they triumphed over the Bruins, 43-10.

In this week’s rankings, Utah broke into The Associated Press’ Top 25 poll rankings , landing in the 25th spot.

BYU is ranked just outside the top 25 this week after shutting out Portland State 69-0 in Provo.

Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 1 in Week 2. Penn State and LSU round-out the top three.

Utah will play Cal Poly in its home opener this Saturday at 4 p.m.

BYU faces off against Stanford at home Saturday evening at 8:15.