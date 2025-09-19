Local winter sports icons to be honored in national hall of fame

Included in Class of 2025 is Park City ski jumper Lindsey Van, who led the charge for the women’s Olympic ski jumping debut in 2014. She won the sport’s first World Championship in 2009.

Former Ski Utah marketing chief Raelene Davis will also be honored at the Sept. 23 ceremony. Davis brought countless athletes into winter sports by implementing ski and ride programs in Utah elementary schools and increased diversity with the Discover Winter program.

Deer Valley Resort planner Chris Cushing will also be honored Tuesday. Originally from New Hampshire, Cushing is responsible for more than 200 ski-area projects across five continents.

The U.S Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame is in Michigan but inductees will be honored Sept. 23 at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Center of Excellence in Park City.