World downhill skateboarding competition visits Park City

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:29 PM MDT
Skaters ride down the track at the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship in Erzincan, Turkey in June 2025
Simon Palfrader
/
World Downhill Skateboarding Championship
Skaters ride down the track at the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship in Erzincan, Turkey in June 2025

The World Downhill Skateboarding Championships will stop in Park City this weekend for a high-speed competition at the Utah Olympic Park.

The stop in Utah is one of five events across the globe.

The extreme skateboarding competition begins Friday with qualifying rounds followed by finals on Sunday.

The mile-long course will start at the top of Legacy Loop, where the bobsled track begins, and follow the road down to the base of the Game Changer chair lift.

The hill reaches a maximum incline of about 16%, steeper than any part of Guardsman Pass. It will have four hairpin turns with riders reaching speeds faster than 50 miles per hour.

After Park City, the tour heads to El Salvador for its final event in December.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
