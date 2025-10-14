Local athletes named to U.S. Alpine Ski Team

Of those athletes, 11 have ties to Utah and represent four local ski teams.

Five locals are listed on the A Team as some of the best skiers in the world.

A local out of Park City Ski and Snowboard, Lauren Macuga, returns to the top-tier team for her second season alongside one of her idols , Olympian Lindsey Vonn. The 40-year-old returned to the sport after retiring in 2019 .

Representing Rowmark Ski Academy are A Team members Katie Hensien and Breezy Johnson. Also from Rowmark are sisters Elisabeth and Mary Bocock. Elisabeth joins U.S. Ski’s B Team and Mary was named to the C Team.

Super G and downhill skiers Jared Goldberg and Isabella Wright will represent the U.S, and the Snowbird Sports Education Foundation this season. Goldberg is the sole Utah man on the A Team and Wright is on the B Team with Elisabeth.

Parkite Annika Hunt is making her U.S. Ski Team debut after being named to the C Team.

University of Utah alums Ava Sunshine and Jay Poulter also made the 50-person Alpine roster.

The World Cup season starts in Solden, Austria, on Oct. 25 with the traditional giant slalom competition.

The U.S. Olympic roster will be announced later this season.