Local athletes named to U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Almost 50 athletes have made it onto the U.S Ski Team’s 2025-2026 Alpine Team roster ahead of the World Cup and Olympic seasons.
Of those athletes, 11 have ties to Utah and represent four local ski teams.
Five locals are listed on the A Team as some of the best skiers in the world.
A local out of Park City Ski and Snowboard, Lauren Macuga, returns to the top-tier team for her second season alongside one of her idols, Olympian Lindsey Vonn. The 40-year-old returned to the sport after retiring in 2019.
Representing Rowmark Ski Academy are A Team members Katie Hensien and Breezy Johnson. Also from Rowmark are sisters Elisabeth and Mary Bocock. Elisabeth joins U.S. Ski’s B Team and Mary was named to the C Team.
Super G and downhill skiers Jared Goldberg and Isabella Wright will represent the U.S, and the Snowbird Sports Education Foundation this season. Goldberg is the sole Utah man on the A Team and Wright is on the B Team with Elisabeth.
Parkite Annika Hunt is making her U.S. Ski Team debut after being named to the C Team.
University of Utah alums Ava Sunshine and Jay Poulter also made the 50-person Alpine roster.
The World Cup season starts in Solden, Austria, on Oct. 25 with the traditional giant slalom competition.
The U.S. Olympic roster will be announced later this season.