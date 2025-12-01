© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utahn tops bobsled world cup podium in Austria

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 1, 2025 at 3:59 PM MST
Winner Kaysha Love of the United States celebrates after the women's monobob race at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.
Matthias Schrader
/
AP
Winner Kaysha Love of the United States celebrates after the women's monobob race at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.

Kaysha Love led the U.S. women for the second World Cup competition in a row.

This weekend the Herriman native slid to gold in the monobob and securing silver in the 2-woman competition over the weekend.

In the monobob competition Nov. 29, Love secured gold by 0.17 seconds ahead of two German sliders. The first-place medal is Team USA’s first World Cup gold of the season.

Love also earned her second silver medal in the 2-woman bobsled over the weekend with her partner Sylvia Hoffman. The pair were just under half a second off the leaders.

The competition in Innsbruck, Austria, was the second stop on the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation World Cup circuit.

The North American Cup circuit visits Park City Dec. 4.

IBU World Cup competition continues Dec. 8 in Lillehammer, Norway.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver