Utahn tops bobsled world cup podium in Austria

This weekend the Herriman native slid to gold in the monobob and securing silver in the 2-woman competition over the weekend.

In the monobob competition Nov. 29, Love secured gold by 0.17 seconds ahead of two German sliders. The first-place medal is Team USA’s first World Cup gold of the season.

Love also earned her second silver medal in the 2-woman bobsled over the weekend with her partner Sylvia Hoffman. The pair were just under half a second off the leaders.

The competition in Innsbruck, Austria, was the second stop on the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation World Cup circuit.

The North American Cup circuit visits Park City Dec. 4.

IBU World Cup competition continues Dec. 8 in Lillehammer, Norway.