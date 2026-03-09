Utah Paralympians earn silver in para snowboard cross

Two Utah Paralympians have claimed silver medals at the 2026 Games at the Cortina Para Snowboard Park in Italy.

Para snowboarder Noah Elliott, a National Ability Center alum, snagged his third Paralympic medal March 8 in the men’s snowboard cross. The three-time Paralympian came across the line second to earn his first silver medal at the Games.

Originally from Missouri, the 28-year-old missed the podium at the 2022 Paralympics when he was riding on a compound fracture. He claimed gold and bronze at the 2018 Games.

In the women's snowboard cross, Kate Delson earned silver in her Paralympic debut. The 20-year-old is the youngest athlete on the U.S. Para Snowboard Team who recently made her mark after finishing second at the 2025 World Championships.

Elliott and Delson are two of more than 20 Utah athletes competing at the Paralympic Games. The 2026 Paralympics continue through March 15 in Milan and Cortina, Italy.