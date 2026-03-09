2026 legislative session ends without limiting health care for immigrants

Utah lawmakers ultimately failed to pass two bills this session that would have required proof of legal status for people to access food assistance, vaccines and other public programs.

One bill, sponsored by Davis County Republican Rep. Trevor Lee, would have required people to show proof they have legal permission to be in the country to access programs like food banks, housing assistance and disease testing.

Another bill, from Utah County Republican Rep. Lisa Shepherd, borrowed portions of Lee’s proposal. It would have prohibited immigrants living in Utah illegally from accessing in-state college tuition, some home loan programs and more.

The state’s 45-day legislative session ended Friday, March 6, without sending either piece of legislation to the governor.

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant sees that as a better outcome for promoting healthy communities.

“We have a firm belief that everyone and anyone who wants to be vaccinated should be vaccinated, regardless of barriers or perceived barriers that exist,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” March 9. “And in this case, we wouldn’t have been able to hold true; we would have been limited.”

He said public health decisions should not be made based on political factors.

“Health doesn’t have a county line, a municipality line or those boundaries, political boundaries,” he said. “It has the ability or the potential impact to everyone.”

All Summit County Health Department programs are open to everyone, no questions asked.

Bondurant said health departments from across the state worked through lobbyists and other advocates to ensure state lawmakers passed bills that support public and environmental health.