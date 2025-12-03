Christmas festival brings holiday cheer to Heber

Santa will make an early December visit to the Heber City offices with his reindeer Friday at 5 p.m. Holiday choirs will join in the fun and a drone show will ignite the holiday season at 6 p.m. before the tree lighting at 7 p.m.

New this year, Heber’s Lights on Festival Street will feature live music from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a second drone show at 8 p.m.

Festival Street will be lit up every Thursday to Saturday until the end of the year.