Christmas festival brings holiday cheer to Heber

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:13 PM MST
Angela Howard Photography
/
Heber Valley

Heber City’s Old-Fashioned Christmas celebration will light up downtown this month.

Santa will make an early December visit to the Heber City offices with his reindeer Friday at 5 p.m. Holiday choirs will join in the fun and a drone show will ignite the holiday season at 6 p.m. before the tree lighting at 7 p.m.

New this year, Heber’s Lights on Festival Street will feature live music from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a second drone show at 8 p.m.

Festival Street will be lit up every Thursday to Saturday until the end of the year.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver