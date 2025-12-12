SLC 'Real Housewives' star moved from prison to community program for rest of sentence

The Associated Press reports the move comes after Shah served less than half her sentence for defrauding thousands of people.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed Shah was transferred Wednesday from the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, to the program overseen by the Phoenix Residential Residential Reentry Management Office.

The transfer means Shah is either being held in home confinement or in a halfway house. Her projected release date is Aug. 30, 2026.

Shah, now 52, was sentenced in 2023 to 6.5 years in prison for defrauding people in a telemarketing scam that spanned nearly a decade.

Shah pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in July 2022. During her sentencing she apologized to the innocent people she said she’d hurt and pledged to pay $6.5 million in restitution and forfeiture once she is released from prison.