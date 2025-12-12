© 2025 KPCW

SLC 'Real Housewives' star moved from prison to community program for rest of sentence

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:09 PM MST
Jen Shah, on season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," before she was sent to federal prison for a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Andrew Peterson
/
Bravo
Jen Shah, on season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," before she was sent to federal prison for a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Former star on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Jennifer Shah has been moved from a federal prison into a community confinement program.

The Associated Press reports the move comes after Shah served less than half her sentence for defrauding thousands of people.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed Shah was transferred Wednesday from the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, to the program overseen by the Phoenix Residential Residential Reentry Management Office.

The transfer means Shah is either being held in home confinement or in a halfway house. Her projected release date is Aug. 30, 2026.

Shah, now 52, was sentenced in 2023 to 6.5 years in prison for defrauding people in a telemarketing scam that spanned nearly a decade.

Shah pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in July 2022. During her sentencing she apologized to the innocent people she said she’d hurt and pledged to pay $6.5 million in restitution and forfeiture once she is released from prison.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver