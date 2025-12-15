Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley promoted to head coach, succeeding Whittingham

Morgan Scalley was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach at Utah on Saturday, succeeding Kyle Whittingham, who announced Friday he would step down after 21 seasons.

Scalley will take over after No. 15 Utah plays Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 31. He's been the defensive coordinator under Whittingham for 10 seasons and has been a part of the Utah coaching staff since 2007.

Utah ranks in the top 20 nationally this season in passing efficiency defense, total interceptions (14) and scoring defense (18.7 points per game).

"Being a part of the Utah football program was a childhood dream of mine that has turned into an incredible 25-year journey that I am blessed to say is continuing," Scalley said in a statement. "I have been mentored by some of the best men and coaches I could have ever asked for along the way and learned infinitely more than just X's and O's from them. I have also had the privilege of learning from and growing together with the amazing young men that have come through this program."

Scalley played safety for Utah from 2001 to 2004. Urban Meyer coached him over his final two seasons, and Scalley helped lead the Utes to the 2004 Fiesta Bowl and an undefeated season. He was the 2004 Mountain West co-Defensive Player of the Year and a second-team All-American.

Utah has gained a reputation for rugged, physical defensive play during Scalley's decade running the unit.

The Utes have finished in the top half of their conference in total defense nine times in the past 10 seasons. In 2019, Scalley's defense ranked second nationally and first in the Pac-12. The Utes also finished with the top rushing defense in the Pac-12 five times over Utah's final eight seasons in the conference.

"Morgan Scalley has proven over the course of his outstanding coaching and playing career at the University of Utah that he is uniquely equipped to take over as the program's next leader," athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. "He not only has great knowledge and perspective of what makes Utah football special, but his passion and love for the University of Utah position him to carry the mantle of leadership forward and continue the program's legacy of success."

Editor's note: KUER is a licensee of the University of Utah but operates as an editorially independent news organization.

Copyright 2025 KUER 90.1