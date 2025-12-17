© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. ski mountaineering Olympic athletes announced

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:17 PM MST
U.S. skiers reach for the finish line at the 2025 skimo world cup at Solitude in December.
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
U.S. skiers reach for the finish line at the 2025 skimo world cup at Solitude in December.

The sport, also known as skimo, debuts on the world stage at the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina.

The U.S. has named its first-ever ski mountaineering Olympic team.

Anna Gibson and Cameron Smith solidified the United States’ spot in the Games after their historic victory in the mixed relay qualification event at the world cup at Solitude earlier in December.

With the victory, Smith is now a two-time skimo world cup podium finisher. In 2022 he became the first American man to reach the sport’s podium.

Gibson made her world cup debut at Solitude, improving upon her résumé that includes a national title at the 2025 USA Track & Field Mountain Running Championships.

The pair will represent the U.S. and North America at the Winter Games in Italy starting Feb. 6.
Tags
Sports Olympics and Paralympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver