U.S. ski mountaineering Olympic athletes announced

The U.S. has named its first-ever ski mountaineering Olympic team.

Anna Gibson and Cameron Smith solidified the United States’ spot in the Games after their historic victory in the mixed relay qualification event at the world cup at Solitude earlier in December.

With the victory, Smith is now a two-time skimo world cup podium finisher. In 2022 he became the first American man to reach the sport’s podium.

Gibson made her world cup debut at Solitude, improving upon her résumé that includes a national title at the 2025 USA Track & Field Mountain Running Championships.

The pair will represent the U.S. and North America at the Winter Games in Italy starting Feb. 6.