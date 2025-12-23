Park City Olympian Lindsey Vonn secures ticket to Milan Cortina Games

Lindsey Vonn, a four-time Olympian in Alpine skiing and the winningest downhill skier of all time, is the ninth Utah athlete named to the national team.

The 41-year-old made her comeback to skiing in December 2024 after six years off the World Cup tour and partial knee reconstruction surgery.

Now, she is headed back to the world stage in hopes of a third Olympic medal.

The speed skier started the 2025-2026 season off with a bang, finishing first, second and third in three downhill races this month and third in the most-recent super G competition in France.

She joins the team with fellow Parkites and freeskiers Alex Hall and Troy Podmilsak. Utah freestyle skiers Jaelin Kauf and Quinn Dehlinger were also named to the team earlier this year.

Short track speedskaters Andrew Heo, Corrine Stoddard, Julie Leita, Kamryin Lute and Kristen Santos-Griswold, who all attend or attended the University of Utah, were named to Team USA earlier this month.

More Olympic rosters will be announced closer to the February Games in Italy.