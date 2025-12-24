Park City goalie dons Mammoth jersey for first NHL appearance

The 21-year-old is the first Utah-born player to put on a Mammoth uniform and just the second NHL goalie from the Beehive State.

The only other goaltender to hail from Utah was Richard Bachman who was drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2006. He also played for the Edmonton Oilers from 2013 to 2015 and Vancouver Canucks until 2019.

McIntyre, who signed to the team as an emergency backup goalie this year, traveled with the Mammoth to Denver for their Tuesday-night matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

Before signing with the team, McIntyre played in the Eastern Hockey League with the Connecticut RoughRiders.

In Park City, the goaltender played on the high school’s red team from 2018 to 2020. Later, he played on the Park City High School D1 and D2 teams.

McIntyre was called up Tuesday after Utah’s starting goalie, Karel Vejmelka suffered an “upper-body injury” according to the Utah Mammoth public relations team.

While he didn’t play, McIntyre was signed to an "amateur try-out agreement” to serve as backup to the Czech goaltender Vítek Vaněček.

The Avalanche beat the Mammoth 1-0 Tuesday night. The team will take a break over the Christmas holiday and return to the Delta Center Monday, Dec. 29, to face off against the Nashville Predators.